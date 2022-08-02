Monkeypox vaccines available in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is now offering the monkeypox vaccine by appointment only.

The department of health announced the availability of the vaccine doses in a Twitter post.

We are NOW offering the Smallpox/Monkeypox Vaccine (JYNNEOS) by Appointment ONLY to those groups who are more likely to have been recently exposed to monkeypox



Visit: https://t.co/4w8vYIQJBi

Appointments will fill up fast@CarlosGSmith @AnnaForFlorida — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) August 2, 2022

According to the department of health, walk-ins will not be accepted and appointment eligibility is based on the following criteria:

Known contacts who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing and risk exposure assessments

Presumed contacts who may meet the following criteria: Know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox and/or had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction with known monkeypox

MSM (men who have sex with men)

Laboratory workers who perform diagnostic testing for monkeypox and healthcare providers interacting with patients at high risk for monkeypox

The department of health said it will verify the criteria have been met prior to an appointment.

The monkeypox vaccine is administered as two injections 28 days apart and the immune response goes into full effect 14 days after the second dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida currently has 442 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the CDC.

To book an appointment for vaccination in Orange County, click here. For more information on the monkeypox vaccine, visit the FDOH website here.

