Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month at these Orlando-area events

ORLANDO, Fla. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, created by charities to draw support and bring attention to the disease. Here are some local events you can attend:

Orange County

"All Because of Cancer" documentary premiere

• Where: Orlando Science Center

• When: Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

• What you need to know: Four women share their challenges with breast cancer either personally dealing with it or having a loved one who lost to it to inspire others who might need it

• Find out more here

Conversations with Care: Breast Cancer

• Where: 434 N. Orlando Ave.

• When: Oct. 27 at 12 p.m.

• What you need to know: Have a conversation with nurses to ask the questions you’ve wanted answers to or learn the truth about breast cancer

• Find out more here

A Crucial Catch Day

• Where: 5449 S. Semoran Blvd.

• When: Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

• What you need to know: Free clinical breast exams will be offered by True Health’s clinic, and you can find live music and entertainment. Exams will need to be reserved ahead of time so be sure to call True Health if you want one done

• Find out more here

Making Strides of Orlando

• Where: Lake Eola park

• When: Oct. 27 at 7 a.m.

• What you need to know: An opening ceremony leads participants to their 3- to 5-mile walk and ends with a celebration

• Find out more here



Seminole County

A Pink Day of Breast Cancer Awareness



• Where: Oviedo Mall

• When: Oct. 20 at 12 p.m.

• What you need to know: This first annual event will feature different businesses to teach guests about health or nutrition and more. Prizes and samples as well as an "Ask the Experts" session will be available

• Find out more here

Osceola County

Breast Cancer 101: How to Detect It, How to Treat It, How to Beat It!

• Where: 4250 Village Drive Kissimmee, FL

• When: Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

• What you need to know: This seminar gives you the opportunity to talk to a breast cancer specialist and get the answers you want

• Find out more here



Pink On Parade 2018

• Where: 400 Celebration Place Celebration, FL

• When: Oct. 14 at 7:30 a.m.

• What you need to know: 6th Annual Pink on Parade Breast Cancer 5k will highlight the women battling breast cancer and survivors who have beaten cancer

• Find out more here



Brevard County

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer at Nolan's Irish Pub

• Where: Nolan’s Irish Pub in Cocoa Beach

• When: Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

• What you need to know: A portion of the proceeds from food and drinks will be donated to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Brevard

• Find out more here

Volusia County

Volusia/Flagler Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

• Where: Riverfront Park in Daytona Beach

• When: Oct. 27 at 7 a.m.

• What you need to know: This event unites people of all ages to walk together as a way to show support

• Find out more here

Lake County

5th Annual Pink Out Waterman 5K Walk/Run

• Where: Wooten Park in Tavares

• When: Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

• What you need to know: Proceeds will help promote breast cancer awareness, diagnosis and treatment including mammograms for women in need

• Find out more here

Flagler County

Pink Army 5K

• Where: Florida Hospital Flagler

• When: Oct. 14 at 7:45 a.m.

• What you need to know: Registration is required and prizes will be available for runners

• Find out more here

