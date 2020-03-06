9 inexpensive ideas for your spring break staycation

Spring break is right around the corner, and you may be dreaming of a fun family vacation -- but what if a full-fledged vacation is not in the cards or the budget?

If you have more ideas than dollars, you may need to get a bit creative.

But hey: If you want to keep the kids entertained and engaged, you don’t need a lot of money or a fancy trip to Disney World.

So why not enjoy a staycation right in your own hometown?

Here are nine fun and engaging staycation tips that are budget friendly and tons of fun.

1. Take a bike ride, if the weather is nice. Nothing beats a bike, so strap on your helmets and hit the road. Whether you ride around the neighborhood or hit the local bike trails, you and the kids will have a great time.

2. Go for a hike. Spring break is typically right around Easter, which is seen by many as a time of renewal. The beauty of nature is everywhere you turn. An Easter morning hike would be a great way to kick off your day, so lace up your shoes and soak it all in.

3. Explore the backyard wildlife. You don’t have to go far to enjoy the splendor of nature; there is plenty of wildlife in your own yard. The kids can explore for bugs and other critters, and maybe even keep their favorites captive in a well-ventilated jar.

4. Take a painting class. If you want to explore your more creative side, why not sign up for a painting class? You and the kids will have a great time, and you just might uncover a previously hidden talent.

5. Host a movie marathon. Spring break is a great time for a movie marathon, so queue up your favorite streaming service or break into that stack of DVDs. You can create a custom playlist from the beginning or just watch whatever strikes your fancy.

6. Act out your favorite book. Reading is lots of fun, especially when you act out your favorite parts. The kids can have a blast pretending to be their favorite characters, and you can join in on the party, as well.

7. Tour a local business. Factory tours can be cool, especially when the products being made are kid-friendly. If you have a candy factory, toy shop or other business in your hometown, ask if you can take a tour.

8. Whip up a new recipe. Now that you have time on your hands, why not get creative in the kitchen? Trying out a new Easter-themed recipe would be a wonderful way to spend your staycation time.

9. Have a picnic in the park. Or if you don’t have a park nearby, get creative. Your own yard would suffice! Just pack a picnic basket, lay down your blanket and get ready to dine in the fresh air.

Going away for vacation can be expensive, but you don’t have to spend a fortune to have a good time.

Hosting a staycation is a great way to spend the Easter break, especially if you can keep the kids entertained and happy.