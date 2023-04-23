🌵States with the worst droughts

Pixabay

#50. West Virginia

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 17.6% of area, affecting 15.9% of the population

#49. Alaska

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 18.7% of area, affecting 30.6% of the population

#48. Ohio

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 23.1% of area, affecting 23.4% of the population

#47. Illinois

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 25.2% of area, affecting 23.8% of the population

#46. Kentucky

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 25.8% of area, affecting 24.6% of the population

#45. Tennessee

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 29.6% of area, affecting 30.2% of the population

#44. Indiana

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 30.4% of area, affecting 29.6% of the population

#43. Wisconsin

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 32.2% of area, affecting 32.9% of the population

#42. Arkansas

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 37.5% of area, affecting 38.7% of the population

#41. Maine

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 38.8% of area, affecting 48.4% of the population

#40. New Hampshire

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 49.7% of area, affecting 55.6% of the population

#39. Massachusetts

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 54.6% of area, affecting 58.0% of the population

#38. Vermont

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 57.1% of area, affecting 56.1% of the population

#37. Connecticut

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 68.1% of area, affecting 66.6% of the population

#36. Rhode Island

- Drought conditions, March 2023: None

- Drought conditions, decade average: 80.5% of area, affecting 79.5% of the population

#35. New York

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 1.9% of area, affecting 8.6% of population (1.7 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 1.9% of area, 8.6% of population (1,667,153 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 33.9% of area, affecting 39.2% of the population

#34. Pennsylvania

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 3.9% of area, affecting 10.2% of population (1.3 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 3.9% of area, 10.2% of population (1,297,760 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 29.6% of area, affecting 27.5% of the population

#33. Mississippi

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 6.5% of area, affecting 14.2% of population (420,991 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 6.5% of area, 14.1% of population (419,088 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.0% of area, 0.1% of population (1,903 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 34.1% of area, affecting 33.5% of the population

#32. Missouri

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 7.5% of area, affecting 5.5% of population (328,164 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 6.0% of area, 4.8% of population (285,864 people)

--- Moderate drought: 1.3% of area, 0.7% of population (39,068 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.2% of area, 0.1% of population (3,232 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 38.6% of area, affecting 35.8% of the population

#31. Michigan

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 10.1% of area, affecting 32.2% of population (3.2 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 7.6% of area, 20.6% of population (2,036,159 people)

--- Moderate drought: 2.5% of area, 11.6% of population (1,141,642 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 30.4% of area, affecting 35.7% of the population

#30. Delaware

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 12.5% of area, affecting 31.7% of population (284,390 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 12.5% of area, 31.7% of population (284,390 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 35.3% of area, affecting 36.8% of the population

#29. South Carolina

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 16.1% of area, affecting 14.1% of population (627,703 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 16.1% of area, 14.1% of population (627,703 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 37.3% of area, affecting 35.5% of the population

#28. Georgia

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 17.3% of area, affecting 5.2% of population (500,933 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 12.2% of area, 3.9% of population (377,192 people)

--- Moderate drought: 5.1% of area, 1.3% of population (123,741 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 38.3% of area, affecting 35.4% of the population

#27. Virginia

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 22.5% of area, affecting 27.0% of population (2.1 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 21.7% of area, 26.7% of population (2,108,739 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.8% of area, 0.3% of population (21,963 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 30.6% of area, affecting 29.1% of the population

#26. Louisiana

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 22.6% of area, affecting 38.3% of population (1.7 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 11.9% of area, 27.0% of population (1,223,998 people)

--- Moderate drought: 10.6% of area, 11.3% of population (510,364 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 39.1% of area, affecting 38.1% of the population

#25. Arizona

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 24.5% of area, affecting 16.5% of population (1.1 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 16.2% of area, 13.7% of population (877,466 people)

--- Moderate drought: 8.3% of area, 2.7% of population (174,182 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (547 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 81.3% of area, affecting 80.7% of the population

#24. New Jersey

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 27.2% of area, affecting 12.2% of population (1.1 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 27.2% of area, 12.2% of population (1,073,243 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 40.6% of area, affecting 45.8% of the population

#23. Alabama

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 30.1% of area, affecting 24.1% of population (1.2 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 29.3% of area, 22.9% of population (1,092,699 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.8% of area, 1.2% of population (57,539 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 35.7% of area, affecting 35.6% of the population

#22. Maryland

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 32.9% of area, affecting 33.5% of population (1.7 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 32.9% of area, 33.5% of population (1,725,753 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 25.6% of area, affecting 27.0% of the population

#21. North Carolina

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 40.0% of area, affecting 25.2% of population (2.4 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 37.6% of area, 23.9% of population (2,275,391 people)

--- Moderate drought: 2.4% of area, 1.3% of population (122,440 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 35.8% of area, affecting 37.5% of the population

#20. Minnesota

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 41.4% of area, affecting 15.2% of population (803,368 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 25.8% of area, 10.0% of population (527,789 people)

--- Moderate drought: 15.6% of area, 5.2% of population (275,579 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 38.9% of area, affecting 37.2% of the population

#19. California

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 51.5% of area, affecting 26.4% of population (9.8 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 15.6% of area, 13.9% of population (5,174,192 people)

--- Moderate drought: 27.4% of area, 11.4% of population (4,256,306 people)

--- Severe drought: 8.5% of area, 1.1% of population (414,708 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 77.2% of area, affecting 80.1% of the population

#18. Colorado

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 53.4% of area, affecting 51.9% of population (2.6 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 17.2% of area, 21.3% of population (1,070,196 people)

--- Moderate drought: 27.2% of area, 27.3% of population (1,371,522 people)

--- Severe drought: 7.1% of area, 3.2% of population (163,061 people)

--- Extreme drought: 1.8% of area, 0.1% of population (6,629 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.2% of area, 0.0% of population (252 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 60.9% of area, affecting 53.0% of the population

#17. Washington

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 55.0% of area, affecting 75.0% of population (5.0 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 53.9% of area, 74.8% of population (4,969,407 people)

--- Moderate drought: 1.1% of area, 0.1% of population (9,623 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 61.7% of area, affecting 51.1% of the population

#16. Wyoming

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 56.5% of area, affecting 59.4% of population (334,951 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 18.4% of area, 16.4% of population (92,118 people)

--- Moderate drought: 29.2% of area, 34.7% of population (195,342 people)

--- Severe drought: 7.6% of area, 5.8% of population (32,832 people)

--- Extreme drought: 1.3% of area, 2.6% of population (14,660 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 45.8% of area, affecting 43.3% of the population

#15. Iowa

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 64.7% of area, affecting 57.6% of population (1.7 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 32.7% of area, 38.8% of population (1,169,145 people)

--- Moderate drought: 16.4% of area, 9.3% of population (279,069 people)

--- Severe drought: 14.0% of area, 7.6% of population (228,289 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.9% of area, 1.2% of population (36,941 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.6% of area, 0.7% of population (20,903 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 40.9% of area, affecting 40.2% of the population

#14. New Mexico

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 65.3% of area, affecting 79.6% of population (1.6 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 32.4% of area, 62.7% of population (1,290,426 people)

--- Moderate drought: 17.4% of area, 8.3% of population (171,553 people)

--- Severe drought: 11.7% of area, 6.6% of population (136,685 people)

--- Extreme drought: 3.6% of area, 1.9% of population (39,853 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.2% of area, 0.0% of population (269 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 73.7% of area, affecting 78.0% of the population

#13. Oklahoma

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 65.6% of area, affecting 68.0% of population (2.6 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 6.5% of area, 13.1% of population (490,561 people)

--- Moderate drought: 9.0% of area, 20.1% of population (754,692 people)

--- Severe drought: 13.5% of area, 15.9% of population (597,707 people)

--- Extreme drought: 25.4% of area, 16.7% of population (624,689 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 11.2% of area, 2.2% of population (82,384 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 54.3% of area, affecting 50.9% of the population

#12. Texas

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 78.4% of area, affecting 49.1% of population (12.3 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 14.2% of area, 13.6% of population (3,430,183 people)

--- Moderate drought: 20.7% of area, 8.0% of population (2,011,462 people)

--- Severe drought: 29.3% of area, 17.0% of population (4,263,025 people)

--- Extreme drought: 11.1% of area, 6.0% of population (1,496,091 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 3.2% of area, 4.5% of population (1,135,767 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 50.1% of area, affecting 44.2% of the population

#11. Kansas

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 84.3% of area, affecting 50.9% of population (1.5 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 9.4% of area, 5.5% of population (156,844 people)

--- Moderate drought: 9.4% of area, 4.7% of population (132,831 people)

--- Severe drought: 13.2% of area, 10.2% of population (292,358 people)

--- Extreme drought: 16.1% of area, 19.8% of population (564,038 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 36.3% of area, 10.8% of population (306,655 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 55.3% of area, affecting 45.4% of the population

#10. Montana

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 84.4% of area, affecting 76.2% of population (754,192 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 36.1% of area, 36.7% of population (362,717 people)

--- Moderate drought: 36.4% of area, 32.5% of population (321,877 people)

--- Severe drought: 12.0% of area, 7.0% of population (69,598 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 45.4% of area, affecting 44.9% of the population

#9. Florida

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 88.5% of area, affecting 90.6% of population (16.8 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 19.7% of area, 17.2% of population (3,184,983 people)

--- Moderate drought: 50.5% of area, 58.6% of population (10,887,699 people)

--- Severe drought: 18.2% of area, 14.8% of population (2,753,767 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 29.5% of area, affecting 27.9% of the population

#8. Hawaii

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 90.5% of area, affecting 95.1% of population (1.3 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 90.5% of area, 95.1% of population (1,293,210 people)

--- Moderate drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 55.6% of area, affecting 52.2% of the population

#7. Oregon

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 91.5% of area, affecting 62.4% of population (2.4 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 18.2% of area, 24.1% of population (923,676 people)

--- Moderate drought: 39.8% of area, 32.9% of population (1,260,008 people)

--- Severe drought: 26.3% of area, 3.8% of population (144,680 people)

--- Extreme drought: 5.8% of area, 1.4% of population (52,374 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 1.4% of area, 0.3% of population (10,067 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 82.5% of area, affecting 70.8% of the population

#6. Utah

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 93.0% of area, affecting 99.3% of population (2.7 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 11.0% of area, 4.6% of population (127,911 people)

--- Moderate drought: 49.1% of area, 60.0% of population (1,658,885 people)

--- Severe drought: 32.0% of area, 34.5% of population (953,441 people)

--- Extreme drought: 1.0% of area, 0.2% of population (4,352 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 81.8% of area, affecting 82.5% of the population

#5. Nevada

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 95.5% of area, affecting 96.3% of population (2.6 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 16.0% of area, 6.1% of population (164,570 people)

--- Moderate drought: 59.8% of area, 37.1% of population (1,001,265 people)

--- Severe drought: 19.7% of area, 53.1% of population (1,434,910 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 79.5% of area, affecting 80.3% of the population

#4. Idaho

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 97.7% of area, affecting 93.7% of population (1.5 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 24.4% of area, 49.5% of population (775,419 people)

--- Moderate drought: 70.2% of area, 44.0% of population (689,128 people)

--- Severe drought: 3.1% of area, 0.3% of population (4,463 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 62.4% of area, affecting 64.9% of the population

#3. Nebraska

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 99.6% of area, affecting 99.8% of population (1.8 million people)

--- Abnormally dry: 1.0% of area, 0.4% of population (7,934 people)

--- Moderate drought: 20.0% of area, 18.7% of population (340,586 people)

--- Severe drought: 44.6% of area, 59.9% of population (1,093,989 people)

--- Extreme drought: 28.9% of area, 14.0% of population (255,147 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 5.1% of area, 6.8% of population (124,322 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 47.9% of area, affecting 39.2% of the population

#2. North Dakota

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 100.0% of area, affecting 100.0% of population (672,591 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 56.9% of area, 71.7% of population (481,912 people)

--- Moderate drought: 43.1% of area, 28.3% of population (190,514 people)

--- Severe drought: 0.1% of area, 0.0% of population (165 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 57.3% of area, affecting 53.3% of the population

#1. South Dakota

- Drought conditions, March 2023: 100.0% of area, affecting 100.0% of population (814,180 people)

--- Abnormally dry: 56.6% of area, 64.9% of population (533,700 people)

--- Moderate drought: 38.0% of area, 30.6% of population (244,843 people)

--- Severe drought: 5.4% of area, 4.4% of population (34,931 people)

--- Extreme drought: 0.0% of area, 0.1% of population (706 people)

--- Exceptional drought: 0.0% of area, 0.0% of population (0 people)

- Drought conditions, decade average: 57.8% of area, affecting 53.5% of the population

