🏘️US cities with the most homes for sale

When you’re in the market for a new home, steep competition is the last thing you want. Prospective buyers are facing a particularly tight real estate market right now, thanks to heightened demand combined with low supply due to recent interest rate hikes.

April is usually the kickoff to spring homebuying season, but fewer sellers than usual are listing their homes.

There are about 20% fewer homes being put on the market compared to the same time last year, according to Realtor.com data. Still, not all local markets are feeling the squeeze — there are a few with higher numbers of homes for sale.

Stacker used data from Realtor.com to find out which metropolitan areas had the most homes for sale in April. Rankings were determined by the number of homes for sale per 10,000 residents. In the event of a tie, the total number of homes for sale was used. To be included, each metro had to have at least 75,000 residents. Metros include the main city as well as surrounding towns and suburbs.

Many of these metropolitan areas spiked in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending prices sky-high and out of reach for many local buyers. Many builders also started constructing new homes in these areas, creating more new properties coming onto the market than in other parts of the U.S.

Read through the full list below to find out which metropolitan areas have the greatest supply of homes for buyers right now.