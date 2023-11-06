The moon: Are we ever gonna get there? 🌕

SOLVANG, CA - AUGUST 31: A full supermoon sets behind the Santa Ynez Mountain Range as viewed on August 31, 2023, in Solvang, California. Following the notoriety from the Academy Award-winning film Sideways, this buccolic farming region north of Santa Barbara has become a popular Wine Country stop for global and domestic tourists traveling between San Francisco and Los Angeles. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

It’s real, and it’s happening. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson got a look late last month at what Blue Origin is building in Huntsville, Alabama, to take us to the surface of the moon.

Blue Moon, as Jeff Bezos’ commercial space company Blue Origin has named it, is one of two lunar landers selected and purchased by NASA (SpaceX is the other) for more money than most of us will ever see in a lifetime: $3.4 billion.

Nelson tweeted pictures of himself and Bezos standing in front of the lander prototype, which is larger than any past lander because the rocket taking it to space will be larger that any past rocket.

It’s impressive, for sure. And if it all works, it’ll dock with NASA’s moon-orbiting space station (Gateway), transfer astronauts from Gateway to the lander, ferry the astronauts down to the surface of the moon and then whisk them back up to Gateway.

But not until 2029. At the earliest.

Keep in mind, NASA’s plans call for Blue Origin’s lander to be used in the Artemis V mission 🚀. Right now, we’re still working toward launching Artemis II, which is expected to send astronauts around the moon and back to Earth, not to the moon. Artemis II has been pushed back to end of 2024. At the earliest.

Artemis III is supposed to be the first landing of astronauts on the moon using SpaceX’s lunar lander - the mega-rocket Starship. That’s still officially scheduled for late 2025. At the earliest. But Starship hasn’t even flown successfully and is light years away from the safe transport of humans into space, much less down to the surface of the moon.

Will we ever get there? Sure, with enough money and determination. We can build the technology. But will the American people have the patience and interest to keep paying for it? That’s what will ultimately decide if we ever get there.

