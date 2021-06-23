Explore school with this Jurassic Park inspired backpack

It’s the backpack that has been 65 million years in the making.

Global backpack and accessory company, Sprayground, has unveiled an all-new back-to-school backpack that celebrates the iconic film, Jurassic Park.

“This new edition in partnership with NBC-Universal, has the iconic black and red OG Jurassic Park logo with a slick design to mimic the mouth of a Sprayground’s shark mouth art piece - creating the most coveted backpack among the Jurassic Park fans, who are all set to explore Isla Nublar while looking fresh,” officials described in a news release.

The backpack features an incredible fuzzy Jurassic Park logo from the 1993 film and a velociraptor claw on the zipper. Sprayground said the new design is the latest product to be sustainable, practical, and fashion-forward.

The backpack is available online and at exclusive boutiques nationwide.