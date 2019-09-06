1 killed, sleeping woman wounded in home invasion shootout, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A suspected intruder was shot and killed and a sleeping woman was shot during a home invasion early Friday at an Orange County apartment, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 2:16 a.m. at the Oak Hills Apartments at 4498 Silver Star Road in Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a shooting and discovered there had been a shootout during a home invasion. Deputies said a possible suspect was shot and died at a hospital.

A woman sleeping in another apartment was also struck during the shootout, deputies said. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

