2 arrested in connection with double homicide of mother and son

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have been arrested in connection with an Orlando double homicide that killed a mother and son, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

Amelia Bissoon, 25, and Joshua Ramsawmy, 28, were arrested Friday morning on first-degree murder charges, as well as charges related to theft, fraud, forgery and exploitation of the elderly.

The murders happened on July 18. Cynthia Stack, 52, and Sean Stack, 22, were found dead at 1032 W. Jefferson Street after police received a call about a man down.

Cynthia Stack and Sean Stack

It is unclear what Bissoon and Ramsawmy's relationship was to the victims. Both are being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

