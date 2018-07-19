Victims in double homicide identified as mother, son

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man and woman who were found dead in an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday morning have been identified as a mother and son, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Cynthia Stack, 52, and Sean Stack, 22, were found at 6:51 a.m. at 1032 W. Jefferson St. after police received a call about a man down.

Their causes of death have not been released but police said the incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

"I did hear something go off last night but it sounded like something fell really hard," said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

A puppy was also found in the unit with the victims. Police said someone affiliated with the department is caring for the canine until someone steps forward to claim her.

No details on a possible suspect have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

