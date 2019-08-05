2 killed in fatal crash on Colonial Drive, FHP says

A man and a pedestrian were killed in an accident at West Colonial Drive and North Kirkman Road on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving in the center line on eastbound Colonial Drive when he struck the pedestrian, authorities say.

The pedestrian was not at a crosswalk or intersection, authorities say.

The pedestrian died on the scene while the man driving was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to authorities.

Eastbound Colonial Drive was blocked from Hastings Street to Kirkman Road following the crash, authorities said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.