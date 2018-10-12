Fall activities headline events around Orlando area this weekend

This weekend is full of fall fun around Orlando. The temperatures are dropping a bit, so hopefully you’ll feel more festive.
Saturday
Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to noon 1360 Altamonte Dr. Altamonte
Bring the family to walk a haunted outdoor trail and enjoy a costume contest, arts and crafts, bounce house and more.
Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival
Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bill Frederick Park 3401 S. Hiawassee Road Orlando
A festival that celebrates the diverse and fascinating cultures found throughout Asia.
Annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival
Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Central Park 251 S. Park Ave. Winter Park
Walk along the sidewalk show to enjoy visual art and live entertainment.
Falloween (Canceled due to bad weather)
Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Denn John Field 2204 Denn John Lane Kissimmee
Fun fall activities for the whole family.
Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown St. Cloud
Enjoy a kids zone, vendors, beer garden, pink truck pull contest and more.
Oct. 13, noon to 10 p.m. Lake Eola Park
The most anticipated event of Pride Week as more than 100 groups span a 1-mile route through downtown Orlando.
Oct. 13, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge 10525 Simms Duda Road Orlando
Along with a wildlife walk, enjoy a costume contest, face painting, vendors, auctions and more.
Oct. 13, 5 to 10 p.m.
Avalon Park 3680 Avalon Park East Blvd. Orlando
Celebrate Oktoberfest before it ends with this Avalon Park festival.
Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest in Sanford
Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Hollerbach 205 E. First Street Sanford
Get authentic German food at this street party in celebration of Oktoberfest.
Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Nona 6955 Lake Nona Blvd.
Dine on dishes from more than two dozen local restaurants.
Jazz’n Blues Concert at Harry Leu Gardens
Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
1920 North Forest Ave. Orlando
Enjoy an outdoor concert of jazz and blues in a garden setting.
Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
400 W. Church St. #200 Orlando
The Orlando Solar Bears are back on the rink for the season.
Oct. 13, 7:30 to 11 p.m.
881 Ocoee-Apopka Road Ocoee
Visit the 11th annual haunted house in Ocoee.
Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Cranes Roost Park 274 Cranes Roost Blvd. Altamonte Springs
Set up blankets and chairs and watch “Goosebumps” under the stars.
Sunday
Family Movie Night at Old Town
Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee
The featured movie is “Hotel Transylvania.”