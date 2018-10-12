Fall activities headline events around Orlando area this weekend

This weekend is full of fall fun around Orlando. The temperatures are dropping a bit, so hopefully you’ll feel more festive.

Saturday

A Petrified Forest Kid’s Day

Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to noon 1360 Altamonte Dr. Altamonte

Bring the family to walk a haunted outdoor trail and enjoy a costume contest, arts and crafts, bounce house and more.

Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival

Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bill Frederick Park 3401 S. Hiawassee Road Orlando

A festival that celebrates the diverse and fascinating cultures found throughout Asia.

Annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival

Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Central Park 251 S. Park Ave. Winter Park

Walk along the sidewalk show to enjoy visual art and live entertainment.

Falloween ​​​​​​(Canceled due to bad weather)

Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Denn John Field 2204 Denn John Lane Kissimmee

Fun fall activities for the whole family.

Pinktoberfest

Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown St. Cloud

Enjoy a kids zone, vendors, beer garden, pink truck pull contest and more.

Come Out With Pride 2018

Oct. 13, noon to 10 p.m. Lake Eola Park

The most anticipated event of Pride Week as more than 100 groups span a 1-mile route through downtown Orlando.

Back to Nature Owloween

Oct. 13, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge 10525 Simms Duda Road Orlando

Along with a wildlife walk, enjoy a costume contest, face painting, vendors, auctions and more.

Oktoberfest Avalon Park

Oct. 13, 5 to 10 p.m.

Avalon Park 3680 Avalon Park East Blvd. Orlando

Celebrate Oktoberfest before it ends with this Avalon Park festival.

Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest in Sanford

Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Hollerbach 205 E. First Street Sanford

Get authentic German food at this street party in celebration of Oktoberfest.

Sixth Annual Taste of Nona

Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Nona 6955 Lake Nona Blvd.

Dine on dishes from more than two dozen local restaurants.

Jazz’n Blues Concert at Harry Leu Gardens

Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

1920 North Forest Ave. Orlando

Enjoy an outdoor concert of jazz and blues in a garden setting.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

400 W. Church St. #200 Orlando

The Orlando Solar Bears are back on the rink for the season.

City of Ocoee Haunted House

Oct. 13, 7:30 to 11 p.m.

881 Ocoee-Apopka Road Ocoee

Visit the 11th annual haunted house in Ocoee.

Cranes Roost Sunset Cinema

Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Cranes Roost Park 274 Cranes Roost Blvd. Altamonte Springs

Set up blankets and chairs and watch “Goosebumps” under the stars.

Sunday

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee

The featured movie is “Hotel Transylvania.”