Staying at Disney? What’d you forget? Amazon now offers 1-day shipping to resorts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Packing for a family vacation can be a stressful game of "Did I pack this?" or "What am I forgetting?"

No matter how hard we try, it seems impossible to pack everything. It gets even more challenging if you're filling your suitcases for a trip to Walt Disney World.

But times are changing, and Amazon wants to make sure you have everything you need for your next getaway.

The e-commerce giant is now offering one-day delivery for Prime members staying at "The Most Magical Place on Earth."

While the hotel store and concierge carry most of the items you might have forgotten -- like a toothbrush, toothpaste and soap -- they may not be the brands that you enjoy or prefer. Now if you get to your resort and realize you left your smart electric toothbrush with Bluetooth at home, have no fear. Now you can have it delivered straight to your room, just in time for bed.

How it works

Readers Digest reports that Amazon is offering same-day delivery for all Prime members in Orlando, so you can order items like shampoo, diapers, groceries and even a stroller. Just make sure it fits within the Disney measurements.

The same-day shipping offer is available to non-Disney tourists, as well, which is great news for families visiting Universal Studios.

In order to be eligible for same-day delivery, guests must have more than $20 in their cart when checking out. You can also choose to pay additional fees if your cart is a little bare and below the $20 minimum.

Hotel delivery

In order for your items to be delivered to your Disney resort, you’ll have to go to the Amazon Prime Now storefront. Type in the resort address. Start with your name, then add your resort name with the word “guest” after it. Add the street address next. Choose the delivery time, any special instructions and your billing address. Place your order and add instructions for delivery.

According to Readers Digest , the packages will be taken to the front desk at your resort. The concierge will hold your items until you're ready to pick them up.

Now you'll be able to stay stress-free at the parks and enjoy your day, knowing you'll have everything you need when you get back to your room.

Editor's note/parent tip: If there was a stroller I'd been waiting to purchase, I'd definitely order it once I arrived at Disney, rather than having to deal with it both ways on the plane. Sure, you'll still have to bring it back on your flight home, but hey, one fewer thing to think about on the plane ride to Florida!

Is this a service you would use? What item are you most likely to forget when packing for a vacation?