Cocoa police release details 1 week after horrific crash and home invasion

On Thursday, Cocoa police issued the first press release one week after a deadly crash that followed an attempted armed home invasion.

Tavontay ‘Teddy’ Jones was killed when the car the 22-year-old was driving and crashed into a concrete utility pole on School Street. The crash ripped the car in half.

Jones' cousin said the family had difficulty getting information about why he crashed.

"I'm still like in denial about the situation. I just want to get down to the bottom of it," Alonso Williams said.

Last Thursday, police told News 6 nothing about the crash or the home invasion minutes earlier at a mobile home community not far north of the crash.

A week after his death, police now say investigators are not ruling out if Jones was the home invasion suspect.

Jones' family believes he was mistaken for the real suspect.

“He was nowhere in that area when the home invasion happened,” Williams said.

The family said that night Jones had just left work.

Police said an officer tried pulling him over because the car was leaving the area of the home invasion.

Investigators said Jones did not stop and drove off very fast. Authorities said officers stopped chasing Jones long before the crash and that no investigators rammed the car into the pole.

That was the rumor in the neighborhood supported by Deborah Grant's sister who said she saw police hit the car.

Police said video has been shown to family and neighbors.

Investigators did not release the video to News 6 and Williams said he hasn’t seen it either.

"I just want the truth," Williams said. "We need some type of justice for Teddy," he said.

Jones’ funeral is planned for Saturday.