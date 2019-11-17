FHP: 1 dead after car flips, ejecting driver in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Marion County that happened Sunday morning.

Investigators said 37-year-old Martin John Graves Jr. was driving a Infiniti G35 east on County Road 464 when he lost control of the car.

Graves Jr. was unable to control the car and went off the road hitting a cable box, a wood post and a fence, officials said.

The car the overturned at least two times, ejecting Graves Jr., officials said.

Graves Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are unsure if Graves Jr. was wearing at seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol has not been ruled out according to a FHP news release.