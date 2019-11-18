59ºF

News

Fire causes serious damage to Chuluota home

No one injured in blaze on Big Oak Bend

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A house is damaged by fire in Chuluota.

CHULUOTA, Fla. – A fire damaged a Seminole County home early Monday.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at 120 Big Oak Bend in Chuluota.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the home sustained serious damage.

The cause of the fire is not known.

About the Author:

Daniel Dahm

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

