Fire causes serious damage to Chuluota home
No one injured in blaze on Big Oak Bend
CHULUOTA, Fla. – A fire damaged a Seminole County home early Monday.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at 120 Big Oak Bend in Chuluota.
No one was injured in the blaze, but the home sustained serious damage.
The cause of the fire is not known.
