Pedestrian dies in Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian died after she was involved in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers said 62-year-old Anna Katherine Gallagher, of Palm Bay, was hit by a vehicle in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue around 5:42 p.m.

The driver was a 29-year-old man, records show.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A traffic homicide investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video of the crash to call them at 321-608-6731.