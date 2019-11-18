Pedestrian dies in Melbourne crash, police say
Crash remains under investigation
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian died after she was involved in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
Officers said 62-year-old Anna Katherine Gallagher, of Palm Bay, was hit by a vehicle in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue around 5:42 p.m.
The driver was a 29-year-old man, records show.
Police have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A traffic homicide investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video of the crash to call them at 321-608-6731.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.