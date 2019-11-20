Florida woman accused of ramming school bus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A woman rammed a school bus during an argument with the driver about the child pick up policy, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ashley Laquita Moore, 34, parked at an intersection in Riverview while she waited for her nephew’s school bus to arrive.

The driver told Moore to get out of her car to pick up the boy, which is district policy, but Moore refused, a news release said.

“I need you out of the car. I can’t have you in the car. I don’t know who you are,” the bus driver told Moore.

She then told Moore that she would have to return to the school and Moore would have to pick the boy up from there.

“I don’t know who you are and I’m not gonna argue with you about him,” the driver said.

When the driver pulled away from the bus stop, deputies said Moore pulled her car in front of the bus and struck the back of the bus.

No one was injured and the vehicles involved only sustained minor damages, according to a news release. Moore’s nephew was the only child on board at the time.

Moore was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and culpable negligence.

“We value the safety of our children in Hillsborough County more than anything, and we will not stand for someone putting a child’s life at risk,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This (woman’s) actions were irresponsible and completely uncalled for since the bus driver was simply doing her job to protect the child on board. Aggressive behavior like this on the roadway is unacceptable.”