Oviedo officer-in-training fired after son posts video of gun on Snapchat

OVIEDO, Fla. – An Oviedo officer-in-training has been fired weeks after her juvenile son posted a video to Snapchat showing him holding a gun toward the camera, according to department officials.

Oviedo Police Chief Dale Coleman said Thursday that officer Lisa Neumeister was terminated because she failed to completed the field training program. A news release did not provide a reason as to why Neumeister was unable to meet the requirements of her probationary period.

Officials said Neumeister was due for a review of her training file around the same time the video came to light.

“The review was conducted and it was recommended that her continued participation in the program would not be beneficial,” Coleman said in a statement to the media.

Coleman clarified that Neumeister’s termination was not the result of any disciplinary action.

On Nov. 14, Coleman said he became aware of the video two weeks prior and questioned Neumeister about it. He wrote that Neumeister seemed unaware of the video and was instructed to get a safe or leave her duty weapon at the station.

It’s unclear if the juvenile displayed Neumeister’s department-issued gun in the video. Coleman described the firearm as “a pistol of some type.”

An internal investigation into the video was never initiated, records show.