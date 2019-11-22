VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – ***UPDATE: 5:07 p.m. 11/22/2019***

DeLand Police said the missing teens have been found safe and sound.

***ORIGINAL***

Officers with the DeLand Police Department are searching for two missing teenagers.

Police said Alexandria Sturges, 13, and Kayley Dattoli, 14, were last seen walking together from DeLand Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Sturges was last seen in a red sweatshirt, tan jeans, and Vans. Dattoli was last seen wearing blue jeans, a U/K shirt and a black backpack.

“The two girls are not believed to be in imminent danger, but we would like to be able to return to them to their parents,” DeLand Police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the teens is asked to call 386-626-7400.