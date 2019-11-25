ORLANDO, Fla. – During a time where many people come to Orlando to party, watch football and socialize during Florida Classic weekend, Orlando business owners chose to give back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

They managed to give away more than 80 turkeys Sunday at the Junction in the Magic Mall Complex.

Business owners from Barberstars Kutz, Detailing Express, Rocksound Security, WMD Nation and V.I. to Deh Bone greeted community members at West Colonial Drive for the event’s third year.

They wanted to make sure families across Central Florida had a turkey for their table this Thanksgiving.

“I feel blessed to be able to help," barber Chris Jackson previously said to News 6. “I like working in the community that has blessed me as a business owner, and to be able to return the blessing is a great feeling.”

The business owners were able to raise funds ahead of the event and raffle off a number of prizes. A family won $500 cash and tickets to Disney.

“Giving back helps to give us a feeling of happiness as well as a greater purpose in life,” Jackson said.