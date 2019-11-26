The koala that gained fame last week after being rescued from a massive wildfire in Australia has died.

According to CNN, Port Macquarie Koala Hospital made the decision to euthanize Lewis, named after its rescuer’s grandchild, on Tuesday after inspecting his wounds. In a Facebook post, the hospital said it was clear that the animal’s burns were not going to improve.

“(Our) No. 1 goal is animal welfare, so it was on those grounds that this decision was made,” the hospital said.

Lewis was estimated to be about 14 years old, according to CNN affiliate 9 News.

Lewis' story went viral after video showed motorist Toni Doherty running from her car to help the koala near Port Macquarie as the catastrophic fires that have ravaged New South Wales burned all around them.

Doherty named the koala after one of her seven grandchildren.

More than 350 koalas are feared to have been killed by the fires.