MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a pool hall.

Police said officers responded to Time Out Billiards on the 600 block of South Pine Avenue after multiple shots were fired inside the business.

Investigators said two victims were found shot and transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Officers said the victims are out of surgery and in critical, but stable condition.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.