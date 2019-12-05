70ºF

Cheetos bag leads Marion County detectives to murder suspect

Suspect’s print found on bag of Cheetos left at crime scene, deputies say

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

Tags: crime, Marion County, strange Florida
Orenzo Fitzpatrick Jr.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County detectives made an arrest Wednesday in an unsolved murder case after they say the suspect’s print was found on a discarded bag of Cheetos left inside the victim’s home.

Officials said Elijah Coleman, 64, was found dead Oct. 18 on the front patio of his Whispering Sands subdivision home.

During the investigation, detectives found a bag of Cheetos inside Coleman’s home and were able to find a print on the bag. That print led detectives to Orenzo Fitzpatrick Jr., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they interviewed Fitzpatrick and he gave conflicting statements regarding his whereabouts at the time Coleman was slain.

Fitzpatrick was arrested Wednesday on one count of homicide and he was booked into the Marion County Jail.

