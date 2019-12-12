The 5 best spots to score beer, wine and spirits in Orlando

Looking to score beer, wine and spirits?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer, wine and spirits sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for beer, wine and spirits.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and business analytics for small businesses. Daily spending at Orlando-area food and beverage shops grew to $601 per business in December of last year, 12% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. GB's Bottle Shop And Tasting Bar

First on the list is GB's Bottle Shop and Tasting Bar. Located at 531 Virginia Drive in Lake Formosa, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more is the highest-rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

2. Total Wine & More

Next up is Colonial Town Center's Total Wine & More, an outpost of the chain, situated at 2712 E. Colonial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews on Yelp, the tobacco shop, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hog's Head

Florida Center's Hog's Head, located at 6000 Universal Blvd., Universal's Islands OF Adventure, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews.

4. Tim's Wine Market

Tim's Wine Market, a wine tasting class spot that offers beer, wine and spirits and more in North Orange, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1223 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Nora's Sugar Shack

Finally, there's Nora's Sugar Shack, a Park Lake-Highland favorite with 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews. Stop by 636 Virginia Drive to hit up the cigar bar, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, next time you're in the mood.

