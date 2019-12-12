Video shows man saving dog after leash gets caught in elevator

HOUSTON – A Houston man says he was at the right place at the right time after his neighbor’s dog leash was caught in an elevator door.

The incident was recorded Monday on a security camera at their apartment building.

Video shows a woman walking into the elevator, with her dog on the leash, but the door closes before the dog gets in.

The elevator goes down pulling the other end of the leash with it.

The man, who had just got off the elevator, jumps works quickly to remove the leash from the dog just in time.

The good Samaritan, Johnny Mathis, says the woman was overjoyed when she found out that her pup wasn’t hurt.