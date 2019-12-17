80 years of marriage: Meet the world’s oldest couple

AUSTIN, Texas – A lifetime of love has landed a Texas couple in the record books.

John and Charlotte Henderson were recently declared the world’s oldest married couple by Guinness World Records.

John is 106 years old; Charlotte is 105.

The pair got married Dec. 22, 1939, days after the beginning of World War II.

The couple, who don’t have any children, say they enjoy watching sports together and planning for the future.