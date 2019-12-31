Man found unconscious in Palm Bay ‘Compound’ after possible assault

Palm Bay police are investigating after a man was found injured and unconscious in the “Compound” Tuesday morning, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Workers driving a mosquito spray truck in the area were making their rounds in southwest Palm Bay when they discovered a man lying off an abandoned road around 8 a.m., according to Lt. Mike Smith, Palm Bay Police Department spokesman.

The “Compound” is an abandoned housing development in southwest Palm Bay, near the intersection of J.A. Bombardier Boulevard and Kentucky Drive, typically used for off-road vehicles and other activities. An ATV rider was seriously injured there this year, while past years have seen fatal motorcycle and helicopter crashes there.

The injured man was airlifted Tuesday from the area near J.A. Bombardier Boulevard to a local hospital with potentially severe injuries, according to Smith.

Police are investigating to determine whether his injuries were the result of an assault.

“He has been in and out of consciousness and unable to answer questions or identify himself,” Smith said.

So far, officers have not discovered any information tying the unidentified man, described as in his early 20s, to any known crime.

The man’s condition was not known by police as of Tuesday afternoon.