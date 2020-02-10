WATCH LIVE: NASA administrator to detail future moon, Mars missions in ‘State of NASA’ address

NASA and government officials will talk about the future of the U.S. space agency and what its goals are for the next year Monday during a ‘State of NASA’ event.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo, of Mississippi, will speak on the prospect of future missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.

The address is set for 1 p.m. and will air live at NASA.gov and NASA TV. Watch the live video below:

Also on Monday, there will be a briefing on NASA’s FY 2021 budget proposal from NASA’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer Jeff Dewitt at 5 p.m.

That address will also air live on NASA TV and NASA.gov.