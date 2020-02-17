Florida man claims $2 million top prize from $10 scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida man just won a $2 million top prize from a $10 scratch-off.

Akram Awad, 42, of Jacksonville, won by playing the $2,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game, The Florida Lottery announced.

He chose to receive his winnings in annual installments of $80,000 a year for 25 years.

Awad purchased his winning ticket from In and Out, located at 2110 South Highway 17 in Crescent City.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38.