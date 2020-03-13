Disneyland to donate excess food during coronavirus closure

Disneyland Resort in California announced on Thursday it would be closed from Sunday until the end of March.

The closure leaves a lot of excess food at the theme park, and theme park officials announced on its blog the leftover food would not go to waste.

During the temporary closure, excess food inventory will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, the blog stated.

Staff will closely follow food safety guidelines, and excess dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged good and banquet meals will go to those in need in Orange County.

In 2019, Disneyland donated more than 200,000 meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County through its food donation program, officials said.

Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando have also announced closures due to the coronavirus.

