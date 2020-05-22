Amber Alert issued in Florida for boy abducted from Home Depot

MIAMI – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old boy who was abducted in South Florida, according to officials.

Police said Alejandro Ripley was abducted Thursday night by two men at a Home Depot in The Hammocks area in Miami-Dade County.

“The child was abducted by two unknown black males driving an unknown light blue four-door sedan,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in the alert. “One of the abductors may be wearing all black clothing and a black bandanna as a face mask. He may also have cornrows in his hair. If located, do not approach. Contact law enforcement immediately.”

The FDLE said Alejandro was last seen wearing a Captain America T-shirt, black shorts and black Crocs.

Alejandro was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder, and he has a scar on his left leg, the FDLE said.

Anyone with information about Alejandro’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 305-476-5423 or 888-356-4774.