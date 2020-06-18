Naked Florida man on LSD accused of hitting cop in downtown Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne man was arrested Friday after police said he was wandering downtown naked and violently attacked two people, including a police officer, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Brian Adamec, 41, was charged with exposure of sexual organs and battery of a law enforcement officer. He has since been released from the Brevard County Jail on bond.

Officers responded to New Haven Avenue near Off the Traxx after receiving reports of a naked man in the area. They arrived at the scene to find Adamec with cuts on on his naked body and a possible head injury, according to police reports.

While police attempted to take Adamec into custody, he struck one of the officers in the face.

Police then restrained him and brought him to a local hospital where Adamec reportedly said he had taken LSD earlier in the day.

According to arrest reports, another man came to police and said Adamec had slapped him when walking by him on the street earlier in the day.

He was additionally charged with battery and resisting arrest with violence.