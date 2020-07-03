Dr. Fauci warns of new coronavirus mutation that spreads faster

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said a more infectious strain of the coronavirus may be emerging, according to several media reports.

Fauci made the statement in an interview with The Journal of the American Medical Association.

According to the New York Post, Fauci said research suggests Italy was devastated by a different strain of the coronavirus than the one that originated in China.

Fauci said the strain in Italy passed from person to person more effectively, making it even more difficult to contain.

Researchers said, however, there’s no evidence that the new strain causes worse symptoms.

As of Friday, the United States had more than 2.7 million confirmed cases, the most in the world.