85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

News

Dr. Fauci warns of new coronavirus mutation that spreads faster

US has more than 2.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

Tags: Coronavirus, Health, Anthony Fauci
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP) (UPI)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said a more infectious strain of the coronavirus may be emerging, according to several media reports.

Fauci made the statement in an interview with The Journal of the American Medical Association.

According to the New York Post, Fauci said research suggests Italy was devastated by a different strain of the coronavirus than the one that originated in China.

Fauci said the strain in Italy passed from person to person more effectively, making it even more difficult to contain.

Researchers said, however, there’s no evidence that the new strain causes worse symptoms.

[MORE: Latest list of symptoms from CDC | Florida reports 10,109 cases in one day]

As of Friday, the United States had more than 2.7 million confirmed cases, the most in the world.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.