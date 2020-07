BRISTOW, Okla. – A highway patrol trooper in Oklahoma was nearly in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Video shared by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows a lightning bolt striking the ground just feet away from the trooper.

The trooper was assisting a driver at the same time a strong line of storms moved in last Thursday.

Video of the close call has been shared thousands of times on social media.

The trooper and the driver he was helping were not hurt.