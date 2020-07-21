‘We want another round of direct payments:' Second stimulus package seems likely

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s looking more likely that many Americans will receive a second round of stimulus checks.

Two big questions, however, remain: Who’s eligible? And how much will they receive?

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Republicans support a second wave of checks in their coronavirus relief bill, according to Business Insider.

“We want another round of direct payments, direct payments to help American families keep driving our national comeback,” McConnell said.

The development means both major parties and President Donald Trump support a fresh round of payments to Americans.

Republicans are targeting a $1 trillion relief bill, while Democrats want to spend up to $3.5 trillion.

Details about any potential new deal are not known, but McConnell previously floated a $40,000 income cutoff for a new round of checks. Democrats may want the same criteria used for the first round of checks.

In March, Congress authorized direct payments of $1,200 for individuals earning up to $75,000 a year, plus $500 for each dependent child under 17. The amount decreased until phasing out for those making above $99,000. Married couples earning up to $150,000 a year also qualified for the full payment.

An agreement could be reached by the end of July when a $600 per week expansion to unemployment benefits is set to expire.

