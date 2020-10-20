Suspect identified in shooting at City Limits Sports Bar & Lounge in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was shot just before 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the City Limits Sports Bar & Lounge parking lot on Dairy Road and now authorities are searching for the culprit, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, and the investigation remains ongoing, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

In a Sunday afternoon news release, police reported that Melbourne resident Tivon Johnson became agitated with other people at City Limits Sports Bar & Lounge during the course of the evening.

Tivon Johnson initiated a disturbance inside the bar — and several people went outside to the parking lot, where he and another male began fighting, police reported. The other male brandished a firearm and shot Johnson multiple times.

Tivon Johnson fled in a vehicle driven by Randolph Johnson of Palm Bay, the release said. The driver lost control and crashed at the intersection of Dairy Road and New Haven Avenue.

Both men were transported to a local hospital after the crash. They continue to receive medical treatment and are expected to recover from their injuries.

The suspected shooter was identified Tuesday as 28-year-old Cyril Morton Poiteir. Police said a warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of attempted second-degree murder but he has not yet been located.

Melbourne police encourage anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Detective Jennifer Frost at 321-608-6459 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).