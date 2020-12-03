Florida street racing suspect blares ‘Cops’ theme song during traffic stop, deputies say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of trying to street race in the Naples area blared the “Cops” TV show theme song from his speakers after he was pulled over, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they had just finished up a call around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 41 North when they saw a red Ford Mustang and a silver Infiniti slow roll past them.

Then, according to authorities, the passenger of the Mustang leaned out the window and yelled “20 roll on three,” which deputies said means to start racing at 20 mph.

The passenger, Arlington Joel Aguilar Hernandez, counted to three out loud, records show.

Deputies said they got into their patrol vehicles and saw as the Mustang and Infiniti stopped at a red light then slammed on the gas, causing the Mustang’s tires to spin, as soon as the light turned green.

The drivers were going 80 mph to 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, a news release said.

Records show both vehicles were pulled over nearby and when the 19-year-old Infiniti driver Oscar Manuel Llera Iturralde was told the reason for the traffic stop, he exclaimed, “What.”

As the deputy was walking back to the patrol vehicle to check his license, Llera Iturralde starting blasting “Bad Boys” by Inner Circle, which is the theme song to the TV show “Cops.”

Llera Iturralde and the driver of the Mustang, Jose Luis Ramirez-Sanchez, are each facing a charge of racing on a public highway.

Aguilar Hernandez is accused of knowingly riding as a passenger and coordinating a race between vehicles.

