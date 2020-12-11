Some dogs can be trained to detect coronavirus from sweat, study says

Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19, according to a study published on Thursday.

Detection dogs, like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports, are taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Now, some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable and relatively cheap way to pre-screen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals. Ninety-five were positive for COVID-19 and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test and performed dozens of trials, with a success rate of 76-100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but added that more work is needed.

The study was published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE.