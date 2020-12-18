New model projects 562,000 COVID-19 deaths by April

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical personnel prone a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. When Gov. Gavin Newsom provided a dire view of California's out-of-control surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this week, he referred to projection models of future death and misery were becoming "alarmingly" more accurate. If true, then within a month the state's hospitals could be overflowing with 75,000 patients, about five times the current level and an average of 400 people will die every day. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

New models for COVID-19 projected deaths will be even higher than predicted, even just a week ago.

The University of Washington Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation expects 562,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by April 1.

That’s up significantly from the prediction it made last week when it forecast 502,000 deaths by that same date.

The model from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation says the increase is due to surges in cases and deaths, with particularly large increases in California.

IHME says the current vaccination rollout could save more than 34,000 lives by April 1.