Walmart adds at-home return service

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

You don’t have to leave home to return your Walmart online purchases.

The company announced Monday a new service to pick-up items from your house.

The retail giant is teaming up with FedEx for the new return service.

The company is hoping it will give it an edge over its biggest rival Amazon.

The option is free and will stay in place beyond the busy holiday shopping season.