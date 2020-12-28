Residents helped out of Merritt Island home after attic fire

A home caught on fire on Banana Drive in Merritt Island.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Brevard County Fire Rescue crews quickly contained an attic fire that caused a chimney to collapse early Monday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

At least two people were assisted out of the two-story home. No injuries were reported.

[TRENDING: $600 direct payments could be coming soon | Cookies made from python eggs | Motive sought in Nashville bombing]

The fire was reported about 10:55 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Banana River Drive.

Several firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control as smoke billowed from the upper portion of the home. Crews walked through the home and used ventilators to clear out the smoke.

There was no estimation of the amount of fire and water damage.

A fire inspector was expected to comb through the site to determine the cause of the fire.