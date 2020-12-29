Florida man accused of setting his own truck on fire to give deputies ‘something to do’

Kevin Murphy next to the charred remains of his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man sent his own truck up in flames because he wanted to give deputies “something to do,” according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received reports of a loud explosion on Mare Creek Road in Crestview on Dec. 18 and found a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado fully engulfed in flames.

When authorities arrived on scene, 28-year-old Kevin Murphy immediately admitted to starting the fire, records show.

He was placed in handcuffs and when deputies searched him, they said they found a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in his pocket and a folded up dollar bill with traces of meth in his wallet.

When questioned, Murphy said, “He wanted something for the sheriff’s office to do and he wanted to give himself an early Christmas present, so he set his truck on fire,” according to the affidavit.

Records show Murphy claimed he poured gas inside the Chevy’s cab and under the truck then created a trail away from the vehicle and set the fire.

Deputies said no one was injured but the fire did cause minor damage to a nearby vehicle and building. The Dorcas Fire Department extinguished the flames.

Murphy is facing charges of second-degree arson, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

