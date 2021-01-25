Gorillas doing well, recovering from COVID-19, zoo says

Staff at the San Diego Zoo are relieved.
The zoo’s gorilla troop is recovering after several of the animals came down with coronavirus earlier this month.
Eight gorillas make up the troop, but the zoo has not said exactly how many were infected with COVID-19.
The animals are eating, drinking and interacting with each other which suggests they will fully recover.
Zoo veterinarians were especially concerned about one of the gorillas named Winston.
He is older and has underlying health conditions, so Winston was treated with a special monoclonal antibody treatment.
Zoo officials say the care and treatments given to their gorillas will help prepare other facilities for potential cases.