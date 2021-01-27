(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

New 'Star Wars' stamps coming this spring

The US Postal Service is releasing some out-of-this-world forever stamps this spring.

It will offer stamps of 10 droids from the Star Wars universe, including the beloved R2D2, C3PO and BB8.

The postal service says they are a nod to the commitment of Lucasfilm and its parent company Disney to science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM learning.

The droid stamps were designed by Greg Breeding while William Gicker served as art director.

An exact issue date has not been announced.