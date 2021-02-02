Most recent White House coronavirus report shows slight improvements in Florida

A member of the medical team prepares to treat coronavirus patients in the ICU department of the Clinica Universitaria, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

The most recent White House coronavirus report shows Florida has seen some slight improvements recently but the Sunshine State still has a way to go before the pandemic is considered under control.

The report, dated Sunday, was released Tuesday afternoon. It provides an overview on the current situation when it comes to case totals, hospitalizations, personal protective equipment supplies, positivity rate and more.

According to those figures, Florida is 22nd in the nation for new COVID-19 cases with 324 per 100,00 people. That’s down 11 percentage points from the previous week. The state’s positivity rate is also down 1.2 percentage points for a new total of 10.9%, but that’s still higher than the national average of 8.8%.

Of Florida’s metro areas, 19 are listed in the red zone -- a decrease of three from the previous report -- including Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Ocala, The Villages and Lakeland-Winter Haven.

Out of Florida’s 67 counties, 39 remain in the red zone, which is a decrease of nine from the previous report. Locally, Polk, Osceola, Marion, Sumter and Flagler counties are in the red zone.

Orange County, the most populous in Central Florida, is listed in the orange zone along with Brevard, Volusia and 18 other counties. Still, Orange County is No. 3 in Florida when it comes to the number of new cases reported in the past three weeks. Polk, Volusia and Brevard counties are also in the top 12 on that list.

When it comes to hospitals, 19 of them in the state, or 9%, have reported supply shortages while nine, or 4%, are experiencing staff shortages.

