High-risk patients get vaccinated as Florida reports 10,385 new COVID-19 cases

A member of the Florida National Guard directs vehicles at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Marlins Park, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Health care workers on Tuesday began providing COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk individuals in Florida under the age of 65 after the state Agency for Health Care Administration set aside thousands of doses for hospitals.

Officials at AdventHealth and Health First said they have received a combined 1,500 doses for at-risk individuals, including those with severe health issues or lung disease.

[TRENDING: Even colder air on the way | Latest on $1,400 economic relief payments | Bars, nightclubs continue to disobey local COVID-19 rules]

Ad

Jamie Martin, 55, a liver transplant recipient, has been very careful about his health during the pandemic and was able to get his first vaccine dose Tuesday.

“One of the biggest things for me was always to make sure -- and still to make sure -- that I am not getting sick. I can’t even get an average cold. I can’t get the flu. I have to be extremely careful, just as all transplant recipients,” Martin said.

Meanwhile, the state-run website for vaccine registration, myvaccine.fl.gov, is hitting some bumps as not all Florida counties are using it to provide appointments to their communities.

Myvaccine.fl.gov allows Florida full and part-time residents to register for the coveted vaccine shots, placing them in a virtual queue until more doses are available in their area. However, many counties said they weren’t prepared for the new system and the “switch over” from a county’s individual registration system to the state’s new list isn’t going to happen quickly.

Ad

“We recognize the state’s announcement has created frustration and ask for the public’s patience as the county awaits the state’s next steps in working with Volusia County to roll out this new platform,” a Volusia County government spokesperson said Monday.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Race to inoculate long-term care facilities faces challenges as Florida surpasses 27,000 COVID-19 deaths]

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 2.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,385 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,737,640 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 140 new virus-related deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 27,269. This number includes the 447 non-residents who died in Florida.

Ad

Hospitalizations

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were currently 6,022 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 72,858 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 404 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Tuesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 8.36% on Monday for the 124,288 tests reported to the state. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Ad

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Tuesday afternoon,1,747,761 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 372,207 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 29,829 311 1,816 29 655 0 Flagler 5,353 41 299 -1 71 1 Lake 22,058 194 1,139 8 437 2 Marion 24,725 148 1,550

14 602 1 Orange 104,287 638 2,215

10 959 1 Osceola 33,890

168 1,202

5 380 -1 Polk 51,050

348 3,889

51 977

10 Seminole 24,416

189 1,041

2 382

4 Sumter 7,180

61 438 0 186 0 Volusia 31,429

304 1,529

11 535 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.