‘QAnon Shaman’ accused of storming Capitol will be fed organic food in jail, judge rules

Jacob Chansley, the Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman,” is on an apparent hunger strike while incarcerated.
Chansley’s attorney told a federal judge Wednesday that his client is not getting enough organic food in jail and he hasn’t eaten in more than a week.
So the judge ordered he be provided just that.
Wednesday’s news comes after the D.C. jail denied Chansley’s request on Tuesday to eat only organic food.
Chansley claims he follows Shamanism and believes unnatural chemicals are an intrusion into his body.
Officials said he wasn’t able to name a religious need for organic food.
But the judge decided his religious belief and having been fed organic food in an Arizona jail were enough reasons to adjust Chansley’s diet.