Target to open mini Apple shops in some stores

Target is expanding its partnership with Apple by launching mini stores within the big box retailer.

Target says these scaled-down versions of Apple stores are opening in the coming months.

They will be in 17 stores in Texas, Florida, New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

[TRENDING: How plants solve rapes, murders | Swastikas found on Fla. playground | Proposal seeks major changes to Bright Futures]

Target says it will have an expanded assortment of products and staff will receive specialized training from Apple.

Ad

Customers will still need to visit an Apple store for repairs.