Target to open mini Apple shops in some stores

Target is expanding its partnership with Apple by launching mini stores within the big box retailer.
Target says these scaled-down versions of Apple stores are opening in the coming months.
They will be in 17 stores in Texas, Florida, New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
Target says it will have an expanded assortment of products and staff will receive specialized training from Apple.
Customers will still need to visit an Apple store for repairs.