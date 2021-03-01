Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Authorities say one student was injured and an Arkansas school district was placed on lockdown following a reported shooting at a junior high school.

Watson Chapel School District says the situation Monday morning was “contained” and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an “isolated incident.”

The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.